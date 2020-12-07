 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘What did he give away?’ Fans joke about tactical tip-offs as ex-footballer gets 12 years in Russian prison for spying for Ukraine

7 Dec, 2020 13:27
Get short URL
‘What did he give away?’ Fans joke about tactical tip-offs as ex-footballer gets 12 years in Russian prison for spying for Ukraine
Ex-footballer Vasily Vasilenko has been sentenced in Moscow City Court on charges of spying for Ukraine in Russia © Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Shocked fans have made jokes about Ukrainian ex-professional footballer Vasily Vasilenko after he was sentenced to 12 years in a Russian prison for spying, with a Moscow court keeping the details of the case against him secret.

Vasilenko, who played for three Ukrainian clubs between 1992 and 2001, faced up to 20 years in prison after being charged with espionage for Ukraine following his arrest last year.

Now in his 50s, Vasilenko was originally detained for illegally moving "potent, poisonous, explosive, radioactive substances or ammunition" across a border, but the crime was reclassified under Russian Federation laws earlier this year.

Prosecutors from the Russian capital's Federal Security Service (FSB) had been seeking a punishment of 16 years in a strict regime colony.

"A spy footballer," said one, adding a wisecrack about Russia captain Artem Dzyuba.

"It would be interesting to know what he gave away. Dzyuba's training secrets?"

Another chimed in: "I wonder if he was collecting information about how the leadership of the Russian national team manages to recruit skew-footed and stupid [players.]"

Speaking after Vasilenko's arrest was extended from June to September this year, a law enforcement source told news agency TASS: "FSB officers, in co-operation with the Russian law enforcement officers, determined that Ukrainian national Vasilenko Vasily Ivanovich, was involved in [espionage].

"He was indicted and is now in custody in one of the Moscow’s detention facilities."

Also on rt.com English football boss tells fans to ‘stay away’ if they boo players taking a knee – but supporters decry hypocritical intolerance
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies