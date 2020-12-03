Dogg fight: Rap star Snoop Dogg to launch new boxing promotion 'The Fight Club'

Fresh from his appearance as an announcer at last weekend's fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr, Snoop Dogg is set to continue his combat sports apprenticeship by launching new boxing promotion "The Fight Club".

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, has long been a noted fan of the fistic arts and has featured on several fight broadcasts - including for the UFC - but the 17-time Grammy-nominated superstar looks set to go out on his own after partnering with social media broadcaster Triller to launch a new combat league.

Initial plans will see "The Fight Club" roll out between five to eight events per year, with last weekend's Tyson-Jones fight set to be the blueprint for the league which, much like last weekend, will intersperse boxing bouts with musical performances.

According to a press release, "The Fight Club" will feature both high-level boxers and celebrity figures from within the social media sphere - presumably designed to capitalize on YouTubers like Jake and Logan Paul graduating into legitimate combat sports draws.

Per "The Fight Club", it will connect "celebrities from various backgrounds, from breakout social media stars and professional athletes renowned for their athletic abilities to celebrated musicians and well-known actors and other stars willing to tackle a new venture and enter the world of boxing, as well as pro boxers making their way up."

While an option remains to feature future fights involving Tyson, "The Fight Club" will run separately to his "Legends Only" league and it will seek to promote its first event early in 2021.

Snoop Dogg's role within the organization will see him involved in the selection of fighters and musical acts, as well as overseeing the production of events.

"Up until this weekend, boxing was about the experience of one small group of elite individuals who attended the fight in person," Ryan Kavanaugh, co-founder of "The Fight Club", said.

"What we wanted to create with the Tyson vs. Jones event was an experience for all of the viewers at home, combining the highest-end production and lighting and a production quality never before brought to a fight."

However, details remain scant as to who may be featured in "The Fight Club's" debut event - but Tyson has intimated following last weekend's draw with Jones that he intends to step back into the ring before long - with a slew of former Tyson rivals, such as Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and even James 'Buster' Douglas suggesting that they could be tempted back to the squared circle for the right price.