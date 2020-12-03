750 not out! Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on ALL-TIME goalscoring record with Champions League strike against Dynamo Kiev

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is moving closer to becoming world football's all-time top goalscorer after he netted the 750th goal of his career in his team's Champions League win against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo scored the second goal in Juventus' 3-0 home win against the Ukrainian side to consolidate his position as the third-highest goalscorer in history - leaving him just 17 strikes behind Pele's tally of 767 and 22 goals shy of Brazilian legend Romario.

Czech-Austrian forward Josef Biscan remains in pole position and while there is some debate over the total amount of goals he recorded in his career between 1931 and 1955, but he is thought to have scored at least 805 goals.

⭐ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 750th goal of his senior career for club & country (in 1,028th appearance)📊 Ronaldo’s 750 goals – breakdown by team:450 Real Madrid118 Man Utd102 Portugal75 Juventus5 Sporting pic.twitter.com/VnXrsLNEQI — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 2, 2020

Ronaldo's continued impressive form - he has scored 10 in 8 Juve appearances this season - suggest that he could pass the totals of both Pele and Romario before the end of the season - but he will need a further 30 goals this campaign to draw level with Biscan's goalscoring exploits.

Writing on Instagram immediately after the Kiev win, Ronaldo spoke of his excitement at hitting the 750 goal mark, and said that his next target is getting to 800.

"750 goals, 750 happy moments, 750 smiles in the faces of our supporters," Ronaldo wrote.

"Thank you to all the players and coaches that helped me reach this amazing number, thank you to all my loyal opponents that made me work harder and harder every day.

"But above all, thanks to my wonderful family, always present in my best and worst moments. Next stop: 800 goals! Let’s go!"

Wednesday's goal was Ronaldo's 75th since joining the Italian champions from Real Madrid two years ago - but the majority of the Portuguese ace's goals came in the colors of Los Blancos.

He registered an incredible 450 goals in his nine seasons in the Spanish capital. A further 118 came in his time at Manchester United, while he also has 102 strikes for his national team and five for his boyhood team, Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo also hit the mark well before his arch-rival Lionel Messi, who currently has 712 goals to his name for club and country.