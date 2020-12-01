WATCH: Footballer launches kung-fu kick on referee as crunch game ends in mass brawl in Uzbekistan

A footballer was seen launching a kung-fu lunge on a referee as tensions flared dramatically at the end of the crucial game between rivals Neftchi Fergana and Turon Yaypan in the Uzbekistan Pro League.

With a place in the country’s top-tier Super League at stake, visitors Turon snatched a 1-0 win thanks to an 81st-minute goal which saw them leapfrog their rivals to the top of the table and seal automatic promotion.

The result seemed too much to bear for Neftchi players, who were seen confronting the match officials in violent scenes.

One player was seen taking a lengthy run-up before launching himself in a high-kick on the referee, who was named in local reports as Shavkat Nasibullayev.

Футболист узбекского "Нефтчи" бьет судью после матча pic.twitter.com/mqnhgfqYIC — Великий Твитсби (@greattvetor) December 1, 2020

The official was sent sprawling to the turf before rolling over back onto his feet and continuing his getaway.

Fans were also seen charging onto the pitch to a backdrop of laughter and whelps of encouragement from the stands.

Police officers attempted to restore calm at the game, which took place in Fergana on Tuesday, while the Uzbek football authorities are said to be investigating.

Массовая драка после матча "Турон" - "Нефтчи" pic.twitter.com/eqgNKeZAgQ — Великий Твитсби (@greattvetor) December 1, 2020

According to Gazeta.uz, the ugly scenes were witnessed from the stands by several regional leaders as well as dignitaries from the Uzbek Pro Football League.

"The whole of Uzbekistan, the whole football community saw it. Everyone knows that the match was decisive for a ticket to the Super League…,” Uzbek PFL spokesman Sherzod Radjabov was quoted as saying.

“Neftchi fans after the game couldn’t contain their emotions and ran out on the field. There will be an investigation into the pressure and use of force against officials... The participants in the incident, whoever it is, will be punished,” he vowed.

Turon Yaypan will now play their maiden campaign in the nation’s Super League.