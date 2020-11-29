'We're devastated': Clubs and fans pay tribute as former World Cup and Premier League star Papa Bouba Diop dies at the age of 42

Supporters and clubs have spoken of their shock after Papa Bouba Diop, the defender and midfielder nicknamed "The Wardrobe" for his towering presence, was announced to have died at the age of 42 following a lengthy illness.

Popular Diop became a national hero for his winner in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup, when huge underdogs Senegal stunned reigning champions France after he scored the only goal of the game after 30 minutes.

The Premier League regular with Fulham and Portsmouth had reportedly been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, an illness affecting the central nervous system.

Diop spent more than a decade in English football following his heroics at the tournament, in which he also scored twice in a 3-3 group-stage draw with Uruguay as Senegal reached the quarter-finals.

We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away, aged 42. Rest well, Wardrobe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rvU53Vqkmn — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 29, 2020

💙 We’re devastated to hear reports that FA Cup winner Papa Bouba Diop has passed away after a long illness, aged just 42 Rest in peace, The Wardrobe 🇸🇳 #Pompeypic.twitter.com/YC8sjhRugK — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) November 29, 2020

Among Diop's many accomplishments, he will always be remembered for scoring the opening goal of the 2002 World Cup. RIP, Papa Bouba Diop.pic.twitter.com/O2tG9xj5J7 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2020

The 6ft 5in powerhouse played in Pompey's FA Cup final win at Wembley in 2008, made 129 Premier League appearances and was a Swiss champion with Grasshoppers.

"We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away," Fulham's official Twitter account announced on Sunday. "Rest well, 'Wardrobe.'"

Portsmouth and Lens both posted tributes to their former star, and the FIFA World Cup's account said that Diop was "always a World Cup hero."

How terribly sad. Taken so young. RIP Papa Bouba Diop. https://t.co/5QgGgedMSM — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 29, 2020

Devastated to have just read the news that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away. Didn’t know he’d been ill and, at 42 years of age, he’s been taken too young. We used to have a good chuckle together about me calling him “The Man Mountain Himself” RIP Papa — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) November 29, 2020

A statement from West Ham recalled his part in their promotion to the Premier League in 2012, adding: "He'll always be a part of our club. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Broadcaster and former England striker Gary Lineker called Diop's death "terribly sad", and English pundit and ex-manager Chris Kamara said he had been "taken too young".

"We used to have a good chuckle together about me calling him 'The Man Mountain Himself'," reminisced Kamara. "RIP, Papa."

Diop made a total of 63 appearances for Senegal between 2001 and 2008, scoring 11 times.