 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'We're devastated': Clubs and fans pay tribute as former World Cup and Premier League star Papa Bouba Diop dies at the age of 42

29 Nov, 2020 19:24
Get short URL
'We're devastated': Clubs and fans pay tribute as former World Cup and Premier League star Papa Bouba Diop dies at the age of 42
Former Premier League and Senegal World Cup star Papa Bouba Diop has died © Action Images / Tony O'Brien Digital via Reuters
Supporters and clubs have spoken of their shock after Papa Bouba Diop, the defender and midfielder nicknamed "The Wardrobe" for his towering presence, was announced to have died at the age of 42 following a lengthy illness.

Popular Diop became a national hero for his winner in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup, when huge underdogs Senegal stunned reigning champions France after he scored the only goal of the game after 30 minutes.

The Premier League regular with Fulham and Portsmouth had reportedly been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, an illness affecting the central nervous system.

Diop spent more than a decade in English football following his heroics at the tournament, in which he also scored twice in a 3-3 group-stage draw with Uruguay as Senegal reached the quarter-finals.

The 6ft 5in powerhouse played in Pompey's FA Cup final win at Wembley in 2008, made 129 Premier League appearances and was a Swiss champion with Grasshoppers.

"We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away," Fulham's official Twitter account announced on Sunday. "Rest well, 'Wardrobe.'"

Portsmouth and Lens both posted tributes to their former star, and the FIFA World Cup's account said that Diop was "always a World Cup hero."

A statement from West Ham recalled his part in their promotion to the Premier League in 2012, adding: "He'll always be a part of our club. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Broadcaster and former England striker Gary Lineker called Diop's death "terribly sad", and English pundit and ex-manager Chris Kamara said he had been "taken too young".

"We used to have a good chuckle together about me calling him 'The Man Mountain Himself'," reminisced Kamara. "RIP, Papa."

Diop made a total of 63 appearances for Senegal between 2001 and 2008, scoring 11 times.

Also on rt.com ‘Thank you, Leo’: Messi honors Maradona by unveiling top of club they shared after scoring Barcelona goal worthy of Argentina icon

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies