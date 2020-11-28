 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Well, this doesn't happen every day': AS Roma call in the BOMB SQUAD as unexploded World War II BOMBS found at training ground

28 Nov, 2020 16:27
Bomb squad personnel extract unexploded devices from AS Roma's training ground © Twitter / @ASRomaEN
Serie A side AS Roma's preparations for their away game at Napoli were interrupted by a stunning discovery, as a number of unexploded World War II bombs were found at their training ground.

Work is underway to regenerate the club's training facility, with Rome newspaper Il Messaggero reporting that around 20 bombs were discovered as contractors worked to build new pitches at the club's training base.

The news was also shared by Roma's social media accounts, with their English-language Twitter account exclaiming, "Well, that doesn't happen every day!"

"A big thank you to the Italian army and their bomb squad, after they safely and successfully removed a number of devices dating back to the Second World War from the club’s training centre at Trigoria this week!"

Also included in the tweet was a photo of the Italian bomb squad carefully extracting a number of unexploded devices from the ground.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt and construction of the club's new training pitches can resume next week.

