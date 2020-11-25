 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PHOTOS: Napoli fans take to streets to honor late idol Diego Maradona as club to consider renaming stadium

25 Nov, 2020 19:35
Napoli fans paid tribute after World Cup winner Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday. © AFP
Serie A club Napoli are to consider renaming their San Paolo Stadium home in honor of Diego Maradona, after the Argentina icon and former Napoli hero died at the age of 60.

Maradona led Napoli into a golden era in the club's history when he arrived in southern Italy in 1984, following a turbulent two-year spell in Barcelona.

The Argentine went on to become a legend at the unfancied Italian club as the driving force behind a first Scudetto in 1987, a feat they repeated in 1990. 

Maradona also won the 1989 UEFA Cup during his time in Italy, as well as a Coppa Italia in 1987 and Supercoppa Italia in 1990. 

Napoli fans with a Maradona banner in 2017. © Reuters

The mercurial playmaker left Napoli in 1991 after a series of scandals finally caught up with him, but remains worshipped in the city. 

Testament to that was the statement by Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis that the club would consider renaming the stadium in the late icon's honor.

Earlier, a Napoli spokesperson had said there was a feeling of shock and numbness at the club.

"We are in mourning," said club official Nicola Lombardo. "We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock."

In Napoli, heartbroken fans took to the streets to hold vigils in Maradona's honor, while UEFA announced there would be a minute's silence at the next round of Champions League and Europa League matches. 

Fans took to the streets to honor the Argentine icon in Naples. © AFP
Some fans lit flares as they remembered the icon. © AFP
Napoli fans gathered to pay tribute to Maradona. © AFP

Maradona died suddenly at his home in Tigre, just north of Buenos Aires, on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

He had recently been discharged from hospital after undergoing brain surgery to have a blood clot removed. 

After the news of his death broke, tributes poured in from the footballing world and far beyond. 

Three days of mourning have been declared in Argentina. 

