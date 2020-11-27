 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'STOP THE COUNT!' NFL's Washington Football Team MOCKS outgoing President Donald Trump with victorious social media tweet

27 Nov, 2020 11:30
Washington Football Team mocked President Donald Trump as they called for the season to end after they reached the top of the NFC East standings. ©  USA Today Sports
The Washington Football Team tweeted in triumph after moving to the top of the NFC East standings, using one of U.S. President Donald Trump's desperate post-election tweets as inspiration.

Washington thrashed the Dallas Cowboys 41-16 in Texas on Thanksgiving Day to not only pick up a huge win, but also move to the top of the NFC East standings.

Their season record is a distinctly unimpressive 4-7, but with the entire lineup in the NFC East struggling in 2020, that record is good enough to see them surprisingly top the conference standings.

Washington's social media team recognized that fact, and posted a screenshot of the NFC East standings, accompanied by the exclamation, "STOP THE COUNT!"

The message was a mocking reference to outgoing United States President Donald Trump's request for officials to stop counting votes on November 5 as he suggested that any votes that arrived after November 3 should not count towards the tally.

Unfortunately for Trump, the electoral rules were clear that postal ballots postmarked on or before election day were to be treated as official votes and counted, and it soon became apparent that Trump had not just lost the election, but lost by a wide margin.

Like Trump, Washington won't get their (admittedly tongue-in-cheek) wish for the "count" to stop and their season to end now.

But their performance against Dallas will certainly give hope to a team that has been struggling, in a city that has been in turmoil over recent months due to the political unrest surrounding the White House.

