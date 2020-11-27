Out-of-action Jackson: NFL MVP Lamar Jackson tests POSITIVE for COVID-19, ruled out of delayed Thanksgiving clash

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and as a result will miss Sunday's rescheduled Thanksgiving game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game was called off when a member of the Ravens coaching staff failed to disclose that he had been infected with the coronavirus, which in turn led to several players being infected.

The team suspended the coach and the NFL pushed the game, which was set to be a primetime clash on Thursday, to a standard Sunday spot, leaving Steelers players, including Juju Smith-Schuster and Eric Ebron, irate on social media.

It had already been revealed that Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins have both tested positive, but the team, and the league has been rocked with the news that star quarterback Jackson is also among those infected.

In total, 10 players, including eight starters, have been infected with COVID-19, as the breach within the organization has left a huge portion of their starting lineup on the sidelines.

The NFL has stated that there has currently been no change to the status of the rescheduled game on Sunday, though a source within the Ravens organization cast doubt on the game going ahead.

"No way it can be played," an unnamed source told ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter as he discussed the game, while head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that he had told the team to stay away from the team's training facility until Monday, at the earliest.

Jackson was drafted 32nd in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and in his first full season as an NFL starter set a new record for the most rushing yars in a season by a quarterback. He also led the league in touchdown passes.

Jackson is expected to be replaced by backup quarterback Robert Griffin III for the game against Pittsburgh – if the game goes ahead.