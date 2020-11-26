‘One more day with mother’: Maradona revealed his biggest wish in final interview weeks before death

Just weeks before his death, Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona revealed that his biggest wish was to spend one more day with his mother Dona Tota, who died nine years ago.

In an interview with Argentinian outlet Clarin on his 60th birthday, the 1986 World Cup winner said that he had been satisfied with his life and only regretted not have his parents next to him.

“Football gave me everything I have, more than I ever imagined. And if I hadn’t had that addiction, I could have played a lot more,” Maradona said on October 30, just four weeks before his death.



“But today, that is the past. I am fine and what I regret the most is not having my parents. I always make that wish, one more day with Tota. But I know that from heaven she is proud of me and that she was very happy,” he added.

Dalma Franco de Maradona, widely known as Dona Tota, died in 2011 at the age of 81 of heart failure.

Maradona died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Argentina has entered three days of national mourning in honor of their national legend.