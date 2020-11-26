 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘The best homage we could pay’: Marseille boss Villas-Boas calls to retire the number 10 from ALL CLUBS as tribute to Maradona

26 Nov, 2020 12:03
Get short URL
‘The best homage we could pay’: Marseille boss Villas-Boas calls to retire the number 10 from ALL CLUBS as tribute to Maradona
© REUTERS / Ciro De Luca
Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has suggested the No. 10 jersey should be retired from all football clubs worldwide to pay tribute to Argentinian icon Diego Maradona, who tragically died on Wednesday.

The football legend wore his iconic No.10 shirt during his time at Napoli, Barcelona and in his illustrious international career, which saw him leading his country to the coveted World Cup in 1986.

READ MORE: Ex-England ace Lineker labeled 'A**HOLE' as he rows with 'ridiculous' fans after using pun in tweet about Maradona's death

Maradona? Yes, it is tough news, I would like FIFA to retire the Number 10 shirt in all competitions, for all teams,” Villas-Boas said.

It would be the best homage we could do for him. He is an incredible loss for the world of football.”

Also on rt.com PHOTOS: Napoli fans take to streets to honor late idol Diego Maradona as club to consider renaming stadium

Maradona tragically died after suffering cardiac arrest, several weeks following surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the death of the nation's football legend.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies