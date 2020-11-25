‘We’ll kick a ball together in the sky’: Brazilian football legend Pele mourns death of Argentinian great Diego Maradona

Brazilian football icon Pele has offered condolences after the death of Argentinian superstar Diego Maradona, whose sudden passing has shocked the entire world.

The world-renowned footballing legend died on Wednesday at home in Tigre after suffering a heart attack.

Also on rt.com Diego Maradona dead: Argentinian football legend passes away aged 60

“Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” Pele said in a brief statement to Reuters.

Pele and Maradona are widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers in history. They were named joint winners of the FIFA Player of the Century award in 2000.

Maradona led his country to a historic victory at the 1986 World Cup, scoring his famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England.

Hasta siempre, Diego. Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

He also won two Serie A titles, with Napoli taking the trophy in 1987 and 1990.

After hearing the news of Maradona's death, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning.