 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘We’ll kick a ball together in the sky’: Brazilian football legend Pele mourns death of Argentinian great Diego Maradona

25 Nov, 2020 17:46
Get short URL
‘We’ll kick a ball together in the sky’: Brazilian football legend Pele mourns death of Argentinian great Diego Maradona
Football legends Pele and Diego Maradona © Charles Platiau
Brazilian football icon Pele has offered condolences after the death of Argentinian superstar Diego Maradona, whose sudden passing has shocked the entire world.

The world-renowned footballing legend died on Wednesday at home in Tigre after suffering a heart attack.

Also on rt.com Diego Maradona dead: Argentinian football legend passes away aged 60

Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” Pele said in a brief statement to Reuters.

Pele and Maradona are widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers in history. They were named joint winners of the FIFA Player of the Century award in 2000.

Maradona led his country to a historic victory at the 1986 World Cup, scoring his famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England.

He also won two Serie A titles, with Napoli taking the trophy in 1987 and 1990.

After hearing the news of Maradona's death, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies