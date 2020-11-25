Bikini-clad UFC siren Rachael Ostovich confirms she has passed 'pregnancy and COVID tests' ahead of UFC comeback (PHOTOS)

Hawaiian UFC knockout Rachael Ostovich is ready for her return to the UFC cage after nearly two years away, after confirming that she has passed COVID and pregnancy tests ahead of her fight with Gina Mazany this weekend.

The glamorous Ostovich hasn't fought since losing to Paige VanZant in January 2019 but the former Invicta FC standout was cleared to resume her career in September after emerging from a one-year ban (which was reduced to eight months) after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine - with the 29-year-old citing the dreaded tainted supplements excuse as the reason.

Also on rt.com USADA bans UFC's Rachael Ostovich for ONE YEAR after she tested positive for prohibited substance

But now with her UFC comeback just days away, Ostovich says she has passed all of her pre-fight checkups with flying colors, meaning that neither Covid-19 nor an unexpected pregnancy can derail Saturday's showdown with Mazany.

"Finally unpacked and settled in," Ostovich wrote on Instagram.

"Feels good. Got covid tested, pregnancy tested and a whole bunch of other things done.

"All negatives in a positive way."

Ostovich's next task will be to prepare herself to hit the women's non-title flyweight limit of 126lbs at Friday's weigh-ins - a task she says that she has already begun in earnest by starting to "water load".

This means that she is currently in the process of drinking excess water before she dehydrates her body, forcing it to strip away not just the water she took into her system, but also excess fluids which, in theory, make the weight cut more manageable.

And as Ostovich said, she is looking forward to seeing the results of her hard work both inside and out of the cage.

"Mid section a little fluffy, can’t wait til I make this weight and see them cuts peak out," she wrote.

"The human body is so interesting. I really had to sit down and thank my body for going through all these changes. I’m learning to not take my health for granted. Only got one body. So happy I made positive changes to take care of me better."

Also on rt.com 'He punched me repeatedly': UFC star Rachael Ostovich details alleged attack by her husband

Ostovich has clearly stayed busy and active throughout the coronavirus pandemic, posting sequences of photographs to her Instagram account showing the UFC queen working out in the gym and also enjoying her downtime at the beach.

Now, though, the refocused Ostovich says that she is eager to show off the results of her hard work, starting this Saturday inside the cage with her foe Mazany.