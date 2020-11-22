‘I'm heartbroken’: Fighter left in agony as coach casually pops shoulder back in place in excruciating end to UFC 255 bout (VIDEO)

Brave Brandon Royval fell into the arms of his coach after having his shoulder popped back into place in an excruciating end to his fight with Brandon Moreno – while the Shevchenko sisters secured contrasting wins at UFC 255.

After suffering a submission defeat to Brandon Moreno in the dying seconds of the first round, the extend of Royval's resolve became clear when he returned to his corner at the end of the preliminary bout.

In a gruesome incident that horrified fans, the flyweight's coach popped his shoulder back into place in a harrowing makeshift move that clearly left the contender in agony.

"It was hard to watch Royval be in all that pain," admitted one fan, before laughing: "It's nice that his coach was able to pop his shoulder back in place. I want to learn to do that."

Never seen a shoulder get popped back into place in real life damn Royval gotta be in pain. — JC 🎃かぼちゃ (@jqu3ma) November 22, 2020

That Royval shoulder was NASTY lol yikes. — Ryan Michael (@theblaqroom_) November 22, 2020

Royval had been deemed unable to defend himself from strikes after an exciting start to the fight that included some grueling grappling.

"With 15 seconds left, Royval f*cked his shoulder up," pointed out one viewer. "But it was great while it lasted."

Having seen his four-fight winning run come to an immensely painful end, the 28-year-old revealed: "I was attacking a leg and felt my shoulder pop out of place.

"I was trying to put it back in and my opponent was able to capitalize on it. I’m heartbroken but could not be further from discouraged about my future in the flyweight division and in the UFC.

Antonina Shevchenko scores a second-round TKO win over Ariane Lipski with some incredible ground and pound! 👊#UFC255pic.twitter.com/nCJWMWgQGx — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 22, 2020

"I did not get what I wanted but what I did win is the knowledge that I belong at the top of the division.

"Thank you for the love and support and I’ll rep my people hard this next fight."

Moreno dismissed talk that the injury had prevented Royval from troubling him further.

"I don't know nothing about injuries," he told reporters after the fight in Las Vegas.

"I just know I beat Brandon Royval and have got the 'W' right now."