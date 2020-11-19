'I'm NOT kidding': Floyd Mayweather targets money-spinning FARCE against YouTuber Logan Paul, calls Conor McGregor a 'b*tch'

Former four-weight boxing king Floyd Mayweather has moved a step closer to another absurd exhibition fight after reacting to a swear-laden challenge from Logan Paul, a vastly-followed YouTuber who has had one professional contest.

Commercially-savvy Mayweather knows that a meeting with countryman Paul, whose videos have amassed billions of views from a loyal fanbase, is one of the easiest and most lucrative paydays available to him as he ponders another return to action at the age of 43.

Paul's only professional fight, when he lost to fellow social media sensation KSI last November, was the third most streamed boxing match of last year in the US, only trailing Mexican idol Canelo Alvarez's clash with Sergey Kovalev and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's redemption against Andy Ruiz.

"If I fought Floyd in a street fight, I'd whoop his ass," Paul fancifully bragged to a crowd of reporters in a video that he reposted to his followers.

Warning: video contains swearing

Logan Paul claims he can beat Floyd Mayweather in a Street Fight pic.twitter.com/5IhLgdbNXT — Raphouse Tv (@Raphouse_Tv) November 16, 2020

Logan Paul shared this paparazzi video on Instagram and tagged Floyd Mayweather. Many of Logan’s fans think he’s delusional, pointing out Logan Paul couldn’t even beat KSI. pic.twitter.com/zmSwwWyP43 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 16, 2020

JJ hit you so hard that you think you’re gonna beat Mayweather pic.twitter.com/8fLPEIMrpd — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) November 19, 2020

"MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass. The only place where Floyd is safe is in a boxing ring. But to be honest, I don't give a f*ck. I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place.

"It doesn't f*cking matter to me. If I caught him with one punch, I would snap this f*cker in half.

"I'm eight inches taller, 40lbs heavier, half his age. I'm two times as hunger, 10 times as smart. I'm used to beating people up who are smaller than me.

"He's got everything to lose. I've got nothing to lose. Mr Money wants a money fight? Let's f*cking go."

Former college wrestler Paul had drawn against KSI in a white-collar fight the year before losing a split decision to him in their officially-sanctioned bout, although he has since devoted his time to rapping and making a succession of high-profile film and TV appearances.

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020

A muzzle lol fight Conor in real life or in a cage and you would be slept in 30 seconds — Kyrie White (@kyriewhite0) November 19, 2020

I see you still avoiding a prime Canelo.. Smh stay figjting non-boxers. pic.twitter.com/91dsDA1vwl — FEMI FROM ENDZ (@ROADMAN_JOSHUA) November 19, 2020

Mayweather claimed to have been riled by his boasts, tweeting: "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with, because I’m not the one for the kid games."

Recalling his last professional fight, when he knocked out ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017 in an event that reportedly earned him around $275 million, Mayweather warned: "Three years ago, a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b*tch.

"Logan Paul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again."

Mayweather has been busily building partnerships in the Japanese market since the last of his 50 wins in his boxing career, including an embarrassingly one-sided showpiece at an arena in the Tokyo area on New Year's Eve 2018, when he floored Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times in a fight that lasted less than three minutes.

"Pretty Boy" said the comical mismatch had earned him $9 million, underlining why offers from the likes of Paul are attractive despite providing no competitive element.

so get in the ring w him.. or are u worried u might get ko’d — Jos (@JosieCanseco) November 19, 2020

Paul responded with more bravado to Mayweather's tweet, predictably replying "50-1" in an insinuation that he would end the hall-of-famer's perfect record by winning his first fight as a professional.

Mayweather had emphasized that neither Nasukawa nor McGregor would be allowed to use their non-pugilistic MMA skills against him, and Paul's words appeared to represent an admission that he would have almost no chance of beating the veteran at his chosen discipline.

McGregor was considered to have had a puncher's chance when he switched to boxing to face McGregor in their acrimonious clash, coming out swinging in the first round before being outclassed throughout and knocked out in the tenth round in a creditable performance.

Mayweather's previous opponents have often echoed Paul's bluster by arguing that their physical impositions would allow them to overwhelm him, only to make precious little impact against one of the most elusive and tactically gifted fighters the sport has ever seen.

Paul's on-off girlfriend, model and former Playmate Josie Canseco, told Mayweather: "Get in the ring with him. Or are you worried you might get knocked out?"

Others were less supportive of the influencer, calling him deluded and pointing to his debut defeat in the ring.

Boxing fans were also unimpressed with Mayweather's continuing flirtations with further freak fights. "I see you are still avoiding a prime Canelo," said one. "Stay fighting non-boxers."

Another laughed: "A muzzle? Fight Conor in real life or in a cage and you would be asleep in 30 seconds."

KSI's trainer Viddal Riley, who is signed to Mayweather Promotions, told Sky Sports: "Both guys are in talks. It is not confirmed yet.

"Remember, I get the inside scoop. I hang around the family. It is not confirmed yet but it is in talks."