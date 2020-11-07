The Money Man: Floyd Mayweather flaunts HUGE betting win after big-money NFL wager

Given that his nickname is centered around exactly how rich he is, Floyd Mayweather probably isn't in need of a boost to his finances - but that is exactly what he got when he won a huge sum on a recent NFL bet.

The undefeated former boxing star was successful in his bet which predicted that the high-flying Green Bay Packers would overcome last year's Super Bowl losers, the injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers, and his gamble very much paid off as the Packers and Aaron Rodgers emerged from the game with a 34-17 win.

The scoreline will have gone down well in the Mayweather household, as it won him an astonishing $166,000 from his initial $200,000 wager. This means his payout, including the money he bet, was more than $366,000.

It will have completed what appears to have been a great night for the boxing star, as he took in the game at the stunning Circa in Las Vegas - one of the city's most exclusive nightspots, featuring swim-up pools to the bar and giant screens on which to watch the action.

Of course, Mayweather has had a knack for collecting cash throughout his unbeaten boxing career. He last fought in a professional bout in August 2017 where he defeated UFC star Conor McGregor by 10th round TKO and has since flirted with the idea of a return to the ring for another high profile bout of that type, after his McGregor fight netted him in advance of $100,000,000.

He fought a brief exhibition fight with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 but has so far stayed absent from the ring since then - but has outlined that he could be tempted to once again put on his 10oz gloves for another cross-code fight should the correct opportunity present itself.

He has been linked with potentially lucrative rematches with McGregor, as well as a retired Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, as long as Mayweather's bets on the gridiron are landing his bank balance won't be hurting in the years since his last fight - but speaking recently he said that the chance to fight "MMA guys" does interest him.

"As of right now, I’m doing exhibitions. I’m 100 per cent sure that I’m not fighting against any boxer anymore,” he said to CNN.

"Money don’t make me, I make money and my health is more important than money. As far as me doing exhibitions and me fighting MMA guys, will I do that in a boxing ring? Absolutely.”