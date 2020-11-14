Wife who 'held NFL star at gunpoint after catching him with another woman' files for divorce within weeks of soppy Instagram posts

The wife of Super Bowl winner Earl Thomas, who she reportedly held with a gun after finding him in bed with another woman, is now said to want a divorce despite his doomed attempts to demonstrate their love on social media.

Thomas was reported to have threatened to shoot her husband in an extraordinary incident in April, tracking him down to an Airbnb in Texas where she found the safety and his brother in bed with two women.

His furious wife of four years is said to have snatched his 9mm Beretta pistol and pointed it at him while warning "I got something for all you hoes!"

According to reports, Thomas had removed the magazine but a bullet was still in the chamber of the weapon and the safety was not on.

The troubled 31-year-old was released by the Baltimore Ravens in August after punching a teammate in practice, but had shared a photo of himself posing with his wife at a party two weeks ago while telling his Instagram following of more than 1.3 million: "She got me feeling like I’m in heaven."

She is said to have formally lodged the paperwork for their divorce five days later on grounds of adultery, adding that there was no "reasonable expectation of reconciliation."

The papers are also asking for Thomas to have limited access to their three children until he takes a parenting course and "can show evidence that he is able to care for the children for an extended period of time."

Baring his chest alongside his wife on her birthday last month, Thomas used a mushy post to gush: "Just want to take the time to wish the woman [happy birthday] who I can talk to in the middle of the night.

"[She] has accepted who I am through it all and has helped me grow in so many ways.

"I hope you enjoy what I’ve planned for you, bae. 31 is going to be your best year yet. I love you, wife."

Free agent Thomas has portrayed himself sitting on a truck and working out in a park as he attempts to put his career back on track.

Writing after news of the divorce proceedings broke, he filmed himself inside a music studio and said: "No more anxiety when you create a safe environment. That's on me, baby."

TMZ, which reported the contents of the court documents, said it had contacted representatives of both parties for comment.