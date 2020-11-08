 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'One shot kill': Russian heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov scores FACE-PLANT KO over fellow veteran Oli Thompson (VIDEO)

8 Nov, 2020 17:28
Kharitonov landed a vicious one-punch KO. © Twitter @Grabaka_Hitman
Veteran Russian heavyweight star Sergei Kharitonov is showing no sign of slowing down at the age of 40 after he scored a sensational one-shot knockout of former UFC fighter Oli Thompson at a mixed martial arts event in Dubai.

Former PRIDE star Kharitonov, who was fighting in MMA for just the second time since he left Bellator at the tail-end of 2019, earned his second straight finish after he drilled English fighter Thompson with a first-round right hand, sending his opponent faceplanting into the canvas. 

The stoppage came at the 2:54 mark of the first frame and follow's Kharitonov's February knockout of Fernando Rodrigurez Jr., which occurred just eight seconds into the second round.

The win is the 32nd of Kharitonov's career, with 21 of those coming by way of knockout. He also holds a record of 7 wins and 4 losses in kickboxing. 

Kharitonov also made his professional boxing debut in September, where he defeated former Mike Tyson opponent Danny Williams by second round TKO in Khimki, northwest of central Moscow. 

That particularly fight was perhaps more memorable for the method in which Kharitonov made his way to the ring rather than what he did inside of it, after he was joined in his entrance by a live bear - causing great consternation among the commentary team, who had initially assumed the bear to be a man in a costume. 

And whether or not the bear intimidated Williams remain unclear, but that type of white-knuckle walkout is par for the course for Kharitonov who credits his time in the Russian Airborne Troops for the ice-cool demeanor he brings with him to the cage.

