'It's just a matter of time': Harry Kane hits 200-GOAL mark for Tottenham as Jose Mourinho backs him to reach ALL-TIME club record

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane reached a major milestone as he struck his 200th goal for the club as he helped the London club to a 3-1 win over Ludogorets on Thursday night.

Kane's header made him only the third player in Tottenham's club history to reach the double-century landmark as he joined club legends Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith.

He now stands just eight goals behind Smith's mark and, if he continues his prolific form through the coming seasons, Greaves' all-time record of 266 club goals could be within reach.

Despite his goalscoring landmark, Kane said he wasn't concerning himself with the achievement as he stays focused on club honors, rather than individual records.

"These are great things but hard to take in while you're playing," Kane told Tottenham's website.

"Once you finish your career you take it all in."

In a moment of symmetry, Kane's first and 200th goals for Spurs both came in the UEFA Europa League, with the England skipper's first strike for the London club coming against Shamrock Rovers back in 2011.

"Time goes so quickly and it feels like yesterday that I scored that first goal," he said.

"It's a great achievement to reach 200 and hopefully there's a few more left. Let's keep them coming."

Much has happened in Kane's career since then, as he has developed from a young prospect to one of the world's top strikers, and ascended to the role of club captain and England skipper.

And, at the age of 27, Kane looks set to move on to even bigger and better things, with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho saying that Kane may well finish his career as the club's all-time leading goalscorer by surpassing Greaves' mark.

"What he's achieving in the Premier League and all competitions is great for such a young guy," Mourinho said.

"Can he become the record scorer? I believe he can. It's just a matter of time."