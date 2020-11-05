'I just want to talk about myself': Zagitova shuts down question about relationship with Russian rival Medvedeva

Reigning world and Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova has refused to answer questions about her relationship with teammate Evgenia Medvedeva, fueling rumors about a possible row between the two stars.

The 18-year-old, who put her professional career on hold last year, snubbed a question about when she last saw Medvedeva after she returned to Eteri Tutberidze’s camp following a two-year break.

READ MORE: Putting her haters on ice: Figure skating champ Alina Zagitova claims critics MOTIVATE her in new role presenting TV hit Ice Age

“When did I see Medvedeva? I prefer to talk about myself. I don’t think it will be easy when I return to the ice,” Zagitova said.

The two skaters who had been trained by Tutberidze scooped gold and silver at the 2018 Olympics with Zagitova overtaking pre-tournament favourite Medvedeva who parted ways with her coach after she came a disappointing second.

It was a painful break up for Tutberidze, who later claimed that Medvedeva had asked her to keep Zagitova at junior level for one more year and not allow her to win in the Olympics.

Also on rt.com Derailed season? Russian figure skating champ Evgenia Medvedeva skips THIRD competition in a row, risks MISSING national selection

Medvedeva denied those claims, saying that her words were misinterpreted. She moved to Canada to train under renowned specialist Brian Orser but wanted to return to Russia after their partnership failed to bring her gold on the international stage.

The principle rivals Zagitova and Medvedeva are rumored to be on bad terms despite neither of the pair ever confirming that.

Also on rt.com ‘She needs to lose several kilos’: Russian coach thinks Elizaveta Tutktamysheva is not fit to battle for gold

Last month, Zagitova was said to have refused to host the figure skating show “Ice Age” with Medvedeva, reportedly telling the organizers she would prefer to work with Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin.