 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'I just want to talk about myself': Zagitova shuts down question about relationship with Russian rival Medvedeva

5 Nov, 2020 15:15
Get short URL
'I just want to talk about myself': Zagitova shuts down question about relationship with Russian rival Medvedeva
Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
Reigning world and Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova has refused to answer questions about her relationship with teammate Evgenia Medvedeva, fueling rumors about a possible row between the two stars.

The 18-year-old, who put her professional career on hold last year, snubbed a question about when she last saw Medvedeva after she returned to Eteri Tutberidze’s camp following a two-year break.

READ MORE: Putting her haters on ice: Figure skating champ Alina Zagitova claims critics MOTIVATE her in new role presenting TV hit Ice Age

When did I see Medvedeva? I prefer to talk about myself. I don’t think it will be easy when I return to the ice,” Zagitova said.

The two skaters who had been trained by Tutberidze scooped gold and silver at the 2018 Olympics with Zagitova overtaking pre-tournament favourite Medvedeva who parted ways with her coach after she came a disappointing second.

It was a painful break up for Tutberidze, who later claimed that Medvedeva had asked her to keep Zagitova at junior level for one more year and not allow her to win in the Olympics.

Also on rt.com Derailed season? Russian figure skating champ Evgenia Medvedeva skips THIRD competition in a row, risks MISSING national selection

Medvedeva denied those claims, saying that her words were misinterpreted. She moved to Canada to train under renowned specialist Brian Orser but wanted to return to Russia after their partnership failed to bring her gold on the international stage.

The principle rivals Zagitova and Medvedeva are rumored to be on bad terms despite neither of the pair ever confirming that.

Also on rt.com ‘She needs to lose several kilos’: Russian coach thinks Elizaveta Tutktamysheva is not fit to battle for gold

Last month, Zagitova was said to have refused to host the figure skating show “Ice Age” with Medvedeva, reportedly telling the organizers she would prefer to work with Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies