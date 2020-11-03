Derailed season? Russian figure skating champ Evgenia Medvedeva skips THIRD competition in a row, risks MISSING national selection

Russian figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva has failed to take part in the fourth stage of the Cup of Russia, opting to skip her third competition in a row due to health problems.

The 20-year-old, who is recovering from a spine injury, has apparently not restored her programs enough to be able to fight for a podium place in the upcoming event in Kazan.

The two-time world champion, who returned to her long-time coach Eteri Tutberidze in September, is now risking being sidelined from the national championship, which requires all skaters to take part in at least two stages of the Cup of Russia.

There are two legs to go before the Cup of Russia final, and Medvedeva will definitely not be able to participate in two stages, with the Moscow-based event remaining the sole competition where she can perform this season.

The Russian Figure Skating Federation ruled that all skaters, regardless of their awards and titles, are obliged to take part in two stages of the Cup of Russia to be approved for national selection in December.

It remains unknown whether Medvedeva, who has not yet competed this season, will be allowed to participate in the national championship, where three spots on the national team will be at stake.

The Olympic silver medalist, who was hospitalized last month due to her spine problems, has already resumed training, but her participation in major events remains in doubt.