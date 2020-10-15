'No surgery needed': Evgenia Medvedeva resumes training after spine injury fears

Fans of Russian skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva can breathe a sigh of relief after it was confirmed that the athlete’s recently sustained spine injury will not require surgical intervention, despite a pessimistic prognosis.

The 20-year-old, who was hospitalized last week for a medical examination, will reportedly resume training on Thursday to continue her preparation for upcoming competitions.

The two-time world champion felt acute pain in her spine when she was getting ready for a new season and the injury forced her to withdraw from two stages of the Cup of Russia and undergo medical treatment in hospital.

“Medvedeva has problems with her spine, she suffers from a pinched spinal nerve. So far, no surgery is required. Doctors are trying to do everything in their power to fully restore her spine. She does physical exercises, swims and undergoes physiotherapy. Doctors do hope that all those measures will lead to Medvedeva’s full recovery,” TASS reports, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The skater’s return to competition is still in doubt, as she hasn’t yet resumed the full-time training needed to be ready to perform at the highest level.

Medvedeva, who came back to her long-time coach Eteri Tutberidze after a two-year break, is expected to take part in the Rostelecom Cup ISU Grand Prix stage in Moscow next month, but her participation will obviously depend on her health and readiness to compete for podium places.

Under Tutberidze’s tutelage, Medvedeva has taken two world titles and won two Olympic silver medals at the 2018 Games in South Korea.