No figure skating season? Skate Canada International cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns

The second stage of the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix Series – Skate Canada International – has been cancelled amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ontario, where the event was set to take place.

The tournament organizers said that it would be impossible to stage the competition during the Covid-19 crisis, stressing that the health of participants remains their main priority.

“In consultation with the City of Ottawa and the Government of Ontario, Skate Canada made the difficult decision to cancel the event. They closely monitored the federal, provincial and municipal health authorities position on COVID-19. Given the evolution of the health crisis and their prudence for the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers, the appropriate course of action was for Skate Canada to cancel the event,” the ISU said in a statement.

With one Grand Prix Series stage now abandoned, it remains unclear whether the five remaining ISU events will go ahead.

Skate Canada International, part of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, has been cancelled.

The ISU has already changed its rules to overcome travel restrictions and save the season by allowing Grand Prix host countries to run events with “domestic skaters and skaters who train in the host country or respective geographical region.”

The cancellation of Skate Canada International means that Canada-based skaters will not be able to make international appearances under ISU guidance.

The Covid-19 pandemic threatens to undermine the figure skating season as a growing number of new cases around the world has prompted national governments to tighten restrictions, including imposing local lockdowns on badly affected areas.

The ISU hasn’t yet commented on the possible cancellation of the Grand Prix series, but hosting big competitions, including Russia’s Rostelecom Cup stage, remains in doubt as the coronavirus crisis continues to affect global events.