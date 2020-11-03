'Bet your missus is fuming': Fans SHOCKED as boxer shares clip of wife GIVING BIRTH on INSTAGRAM (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Days after a knockout comeback win, boxer Regis Prograis has astonished fans by posting a video of his wife giving birth at home that closes in on her midsection and shows a midwife delivering her child from the pool.

Welterweight contender Prograis described the birth as "an experience I’ll never forget" after Raquel, his Brazilian wife, gave birth to their child in the water at their house.

Despite his obvious joy, the close-up video, which zoomed in on his spouse's submerged body as she went through the pain barrier, was deemed "graphic" and "sensitive" by Instagram in a warning to viewers on the platform.

Some viewers wondered whether the boxer's wife, who revealed that she had entered labor two hours after he returned home from a Halloween fight, would have been entirely happy with his decision.

"Wow," replied one. "Bet your missus is fuming with you for putting this up."

Another added: "Mate, happy you had a new baby. But f*ck me, you didn't need to share this vid."

Prograis could be seen standing over his wife while comforting her at the start of the video, which he accompanied with a caution of "viewer discretion advised".

"For this birth, we had a midwife to deliver the baby in our house," he said.

"My wife handled it like a big champ. No shots, no medications, no epidural – nothing.

"She wanted to go through the whole experience naturally."

Former WBC light middleweight champion Sergio Mora and Golden Boy Boxing flyweight Sulem Urbina were among Prograis' fellow professionals to praise the clip.

A boxing fan wrote: "That is amazing for her and her accomplishments and for you to share something so special that is supposed to be your private life.

"I already had respect for you before. But you just earned a few more credits right there."

Prograis' wife also presented a series of pictures of the pair in the pool with their newborn, calling the birth "the most beautiful experience in my life."

"I really can’t describe how wonderful and scary it was," she confessed after the arrival of her third child.

"What I did definitely made me another woman.

"I thought I never could pull it off but I did... definitely the hardest thing I have done in my life.

"I’m so thankful for everyone... especially to him, this man, my everything, my base, my husband.

"I definitely couldn’t do it without him and our baby girl knew it."

Former WBA light welterweight champion Prograis knocked out Juan Heraldez in the third round of his non-title fight in Connecticut on Saturday.

The win was his first fight in more than a year, having lost the WBA crown and failed to claim two other titles when he lost the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight final to Josh Taylor in London last October.