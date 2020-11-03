 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘The fight is 75 percent done’: Former NHL tough guy Georges Laraque CALLS OUT boxing legend Mike Tyson

3 Nov, 2020 12:11
Georges Laraque © REUTERS/Hans Deryk | Mike Tyson ©REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque has said he is working on arranging a fight with boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, noting that the possible bout is “75 percent done.”

The retired ice hockey player who was famously known for his fierce fights on the ice said he is ready to put on the boxing gloves to get in the ring with ‘Iron’ Mike.

During a live broadcast on a Montreal radio station the 43-year-old said he’s talking with Tyson’s camp about the possible fight, stressing that the two sides are close to finalizing all the details.

Laraque revealed that the event is “75 percent done” and all he needs now is to find a promoter who will put together a real boxing card for the evening.

Things are moving forward, things are moving forward very well, on Wednesday I will be able to provide more details,” Laraque said.

We are at about 75% of the way there.”

One of the toughest players in the NHL, who tallied over 1100 penalty minutes during his career, is looking for a for a three-round boxing bout which he expects to take place next November at Montreal's Bell Centre.

Tyson who is making a comeback at the age of 54 is getting ready for an eight-round exhibition bout against former champion Roy Jones Jr. which is set to take place on November 28.

