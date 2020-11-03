‘The fight is 75 percent done’: Former NHL tough guy Georges Laraque CALLS OUT boxing legend Mike Tyson

Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque has said he is working on arranging a fight with boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, noting that the possible bout is “75 percent done.”

The retired ice hockey player who was famously known for his fierce fights on the ice said he is ready to put on the boxing gloves to get in the ring with ‘Iron’ Mike.

READ MORE: 'I don't feel ANY love from that man': Heavyweight contender Wilder DISMISSES boxing great Mayweather's offer to train him as FAKE

During a live broadcast on a Montreal radio station the 43-year-old said he’s talking with Tyson’s camp about the possible fight, stressing that the two sides are close to finalizing all the details.

Laraque revealed that the event is “75 percent done” and all he needs now is to find a promoter who will put together a real boxing card for the evening.

LARAQUE GONZALEZ // Ces deux-là montent dans un ring, en 2020, qui gagne?@GeorgesLaraque est convaincu qu'il peut tenir son bout! 🤯🥊Il explique pourquoi à @stephgonzz ICI: https://t.co/61mxkENRZSpic.twitter.com/hlNcpmlbj5 — 91.9 Sports (@919sports) October 30, 2020

“Things are moving forward, things are moving forward very well, on Wednesday I will be able to provide more details,” Laraque said.

“We are at about 75% of the way there.”

One of the toughest players in the NHL, who tallied over 1100 penalty minutes during his career, is looking for a for a three-round boxing bout which he expects to take place next November at Montreal's Bell Centre.

Mike Tyson Reportedly Has Another Opponent Lined Up: Former NHL Tough Guy Georges Laraque https://t.co/a5NCXcZV6M — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 2, 2020

Tyson who is making a comeback at the age of 54 is getting ready for an eight-round exhibition bout against former champion Roy Jones Jr. which is set to take place on November 28.