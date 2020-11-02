 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wild celebrations: Hungarian ice hockey player smashes protective glass after scoring first career goal (VIDEO)

2 Nov, 2020 15:46
© YouTube / Magyar Jegkorong Szovetseg
Hungarian ice hockey player Marko Csollak has demonstrated his acrobatic skills after shattering the glass and tumbling over the boards while celebrating scoring his first goal.

It took place during a game between local sides MAC HKB Ujbuda and Fehervari when Csollak leapt in celebrations after netting his first career Erste Liga goal.

The MAC HKB Ujbuda forward rammed into the glass which collapsed under his weight sending him flying over the boards.

Fortunately for the athlete his flying somersault didn’t lead to serious injury as he quickly returned to the ice afterwards.


The game resumed after new protective glass was installed.

