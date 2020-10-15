 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Zamboni driver somehow steers vehicle out of ice rink after it catches fire

15 Oct, 2020 15:06
The Zamboni caught fire at a junior hockey practice in New York. © Twitter @russbites / @HeatherMonahan_.
A Zamboni driver managed to successfully steer his vehicle safely off an ice hockey rink after it caught fire as onlookers watched on in horror.

Stunned observers captured footage of the blaze, which occurred at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex in Rochester, New York.

“How is he on there!?” one incredulous witness asked as the driver directed the Zamboni off the ice.

An eyewitness said the driver made sure the Zamboni - which is fuelled by propane - was safely out of the rink because children were present.

The incident occurred at a youth hockey practice session.

Miraculously, the driver was said to be unhurt by the fire, which was reportedly put out immediately after the machine was off the ice.

According to the Iceplex, the fire was caused when a hose in the ice resurfacer broke, leaking hydraulic fluid on a motor.

