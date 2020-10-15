WATCH: Zamboni driver somehow steers vehicle out of ice rink after it catches fire

A Zamboni driver managed to successfully steer his vehicle safely off an ice hockey rink after it caught fire as onlookers watched on in horror.

Stunned observers captured footage of the blaze, which occurred at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex in Rochester, New York.

“How is he on there!?” one incredulous witness asked as the driver directed the Zamboni off the ice.

It was an exciting evening after my son’s practice. pic.twitter.com/G0TRtRViPd — Mary Prusak (@maryprusak) October 15, 2020

For real...did NOT have zamboni fire on a Rochester ice rink on my 2020 bingo card 😳 pic.twitter.com/as8nq5nISJ — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) October 15, 2020

An eyewitness said the driver made sure the Zamboni - which is fuelled by propane - was safely out of the rink because children were present.

The incident occurred at a youth hockey practice session.

NBD. Just 2020 being 2020 at local Rochester rink tonite. pic.twitter.com/Nbkc0z7uIW — Russ Bitely (@russbites) October 15, 2020

Miraculously, the driver was said to be unhurt by the fire, which was reportedly put out immediately after the machine was off the ice.

According to the Iceplex, the fire was caused when a hose in the ice resurfacer broke, leaking hydraulic fluid on a motor.