'When will they invite us to pose for Vogue?' Russian synchronized swimmers share STUNNING pics from UAE training camp

Russian synchronized swimming stars Varvara Subbotina and Veronica Kalinina have wowed their followers with a beautiful beach photoshoot from their training camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The two swimmers posed in bikinis, showing off their tanned bodies, and joking that they could easily feature on the covers of popular fashion magazines.

"When will they invite us to pose for Vogue cover?" Subbotina wrote in an Instagram post, in which she donned tight-fitting swimsuits together with her teammate.

The champion athletes were pictured on a sandy beach, saying they were sending "sunny days" to their followers who cannot enjoy the summer warmth right now.

The Russian synchronized swimming team has been holding a training camp in UAE as part of its preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Russian mermaids, as they are often dubbed, are unbeaten on the international circuit for more than 20 years, winning all major events since the 2000 Sidney Games.