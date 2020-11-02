'Why punch a helmet?' NFL fans react as Chicago Bears' Javon Wims EJECTED after on-field brawl (VIDEO)

One might question the logic behind attempting to punch someone wearing an NFL helmet, but that is exactly what happened to the New Orleans Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during Sunday's heated game with the Chicago Bears.

Wims was issued with his marching orders after he approached Saints defender Gardner-Johnson from behind after a failed play and appeared to snatch a chain from around his neck, before throwing a right-handed punch at his rival - which landed square on his helmet.

Gardner-Johnson didn't react to the first punch, perhaps waiting for a referee to intervene, but Wims soon followed up with a second, leading to a melee between several members of both teams.

It wasn't immediately clear what led Wims, a third-year pro out of the University of Georgia, to throw at least two punches at Gardner-Johnson but the match officials decided that Wims' participation in the game was over and he now faces a nervous wait to see if the NFL will hand him further sanctions.

Javon Wims just snatched CGJ’s chain and sucker punched him. pic.twitter.com/viPcKryDw0 — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) November 1, 2020

On the very next play, Bears quarterback Nick Foles threw an interception to the Saints' star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, which led to a drive that resulted in the Saints taking a third-quarter lead.

The Saints had the last laugh, winning the game with an overtime field goal to win the game 26-23 as they improved their record to 5-2 for the season, but many fans remained focused on the on-field brawl that seemed to tip the momentum in the Saints' favor.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s reply to getting punched during the game:“That man punch like a female 😂“Don’t cap for the gram 💯 “ pic.twitter.com/xd8dkBGRFX — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 2, 2020

I never understood why football players punch a helmet. Might be the dumbest thing ever — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 1, 2020

If you sucker punch someone wearing a helmet, wouldn't that make YOU, in fact, the sucker? — M.G. (@MarcasG) November 1, 2020

Bizarrely, this isn't the first such incident involving New Orleans this season. Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas was not considered for selection for a recent game by head coach Sean Payton.

The reason? He became involved in a training ground bust-up with a teammate. The player he punched? Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.