AskNotorious: Conor McGregor opens up on Khabib, Mayweather and future fights during impromptu Twitter fan Q&A

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor seems to be a revitalized man these days, and following his unplanned Sunday night Twitter Q&A with fans on social media, fan excitement is building ahead of his return to the cage.

McGregor's social media stint began when he responded to a fan who suggested that McGregor possessed the same sort of technique used by boxing star Gervonta Davis to knock out Leo Santa Cruz on Saturday night. The fan suggested that the McGregor of 2020 would knock out Floyd Mayweather with the technique.

An enthusiastic McGregor responded positively to the comment and decided that he was enjoying interacting with fans so much that he would kick off a Q&A, even starting off the impromptu chat with his own hashtag, #AskNotorious.

MCGREGOR ON... KNOCKING OUT FLOYD MAYWEATHER IN A REMATCH

"I walked Floyd onto mine as he rushed in with a back hand to my..?(to where ever he was aiming that back hand lol) Davis stepped out and in with his, fully planted. Way more devastating! My shot, though slightly smothered, was still a tasty fast shot. Happy at the time #learning"

"They won’t let me fight again in 2020. But yes, that boxing bout was 3 years ago now. I am infinite times better than I was then. No question! Excited to show! Only got 40 seconds out the last time."

MCGREGOR ON... ANDERSON SILVA'S RETIREMENT

"Sad to see tonight, but I say keep going! Real fighters never lose that fire so why try to force it out? Simply put time into finding the correct competition and continue on. The right competition is out there, for all levels and ages. Find it and do what you love to do! Forever!"

MCGREGOR ON... A REMATCH WITH DUSTIN POIRIER

"I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously, but the shot I slept him with also! Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor."

MCGREGOR ON... HIS MINDSET AHEAD OF HIS FIGHTING RETURN

"I am infinite times better again! Sometimes we must go to a place in our lives in order for us to get to a better place! I am in a tremendous space right now and I am excited for competition."

MCGREGOR ON... IRELAND'S RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

"Today’s numbers have shown another nice decline in cases. Down almost half from where we were at the beginning of this lockdown. Promising! We are getting there, and WE WILL get there! You’ll never beat the Irish!"

MCGREGOR ON... FIGHTING AT 155 AND 170 POUNDS

"For sure! I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that! 170 is in my thoughts also however. You know me for doubling up..."

MCGREGOR ON... HIS HONEST ASSESSMENT OF KHABIB

"A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it. I’ve the answer however and they know it."

MCGREGOR ON... FACING HIS LIGHTWEIGHT RIVALS

"Excitement as well as supreme confidence! If they give me the dates I’ll do them all first quarter."

MCGREGOR ON... JEREMY STEPHENS TAKING A PHOTO WITH HIS MOTHER

"Hahaha yes he did! An excellent comeback this was, just a tad too late. A solid fighter is Who The F*ck is That Guy!"

MCGREGOR ON... FACING NATE DIAZ FOR A THIRD TIME

"Excellent fighter! The trilogy will be of epic proportions when it goes down. Nathan, and his fighting styles, are never far from my thoughts throughout my own practices. When it happens, I’m ready."

MCGREGOR ON... THE MOST UNDERRATED FIGHTER IN THE UFC

"Tony Ferguson. It chops and changes daily however in this hollow forgetful business of recency."

MCGREGOR ON... AIMING FOR A WORLD RECORD IN 2021

"We are aiming for the finish of yachting season 2021.

Around August, September. With it I will set the Guinness World Record for 'Fastest time to lap the Country of Ireland by Power Boat' That is my goal with it. I will do it with my son and my father."

MCGREGOR ON... THE TOUGHEST FIGHTER HE'S EVER FACED

"Nate Diaz. The west coast zombie"

MCGREGOR ON... A REMATCH WITH MAX HOLLOWAY

"For sure I would be interested in running it back with Max."

THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT!

