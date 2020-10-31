 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police ‘arrest’ Lyon church shooting suspect as mayor says motive ‘still unknown’
Barcelona among those to pay tribute to Sean Connery after Bond icon (and former Man Utd target) dies aged 90

31 Oct, 2020 17:56
Connery appeared on the pitch alongside Ronaldinho at Barcelona's Nou Camp home in 2005. © Reuters
Spanish giants Barcelona have been among those in the football community to pay their respects to Sean Connery after the acting icon died at the age of 90.

Connery's son Jason said the movie legend had “been unwell for some time” and died peacefully in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas.

Connery starred as British super spy Bond in seven films between 1962 and 1983, and his filmography also includes films such as Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October and The Rock.

A keen footballer, Connery is said to have once been offered the chance to join Manchester United, but he denied speculation that he had a trial with Scottish giants Celtic.

“I played for Bonnyrigg Rose and I was offered a trial by East Fife,”said the actor. “That’s the truth. Celtic, no.” 

In 1953, nine years before his first appearance as Bond, Connery was spotted by United manager Sir Matt Busby - who won 13 trophies at the club including five First Division titles and the European Cup - while playing a match in Manchester.

Busby, who was scouting the game, was so impressed with Connery’s performance that he reportedly immediately offered him a contract of £25 ($32) per week.

Connery was only a part-time actor at the time, but ultimately chose to remain on that path.

“I really wanted to accept because I loved football,” he said. “But I realized that a top-class footballer could be over the hill by the age of 30, and I was already 23. I decided to become an actor and it turned out to be one of my more intelligent moves.”

FIFA paid tribute to Connery via its official Twitter account, as did Barcelona, whom he paid a visit to in 2005.

As well as football, Connery was also a tennis fan, and the US Open paid tribute to him as well.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Sean Connery, a lifelong fan of the sport and a familiar face at the US Open,” the account said. “Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The film star, along with then-United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, surprised compatriot Andy Murray during a press conference at Flushing Meadows in 2012.

Murray beat Novak Djokovic to win the US Open the following day, his maiden Grand Slam title in what was his fifth final.

In 2017, the tournament also played the James Bond theme in honor of Connery when he attended Roger Federer’s first-round clash with Frances Tiafoe.

