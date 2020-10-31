 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dies aged 90
Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dies aged 90

31 Oct, 2020 12:30
Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dies aged 90
© REUTERS/David Moir/File Photo; SEAN CONNERY in 007, JAMES BOND NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN (1983)
Sir Sean Connery, the world-famous actor best known as the original face of James Bond, has died at the age of 90, according to reports.

The Scottish star was the first actor to play the dashing British spy, appearing in seven Bond films in total.

He netted countless awards and accolades during his decades-long career in film, including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Although best known as the ‘original’ James Bond, Connery also gained cult status for his role as Indiana Jones’ father, in the wildly popular series created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg.

Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000. However, he was equally loved and admired by his fellow Scots. Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond released a statement reacting to Connery’s death, describing him as “the world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond.

Connery's family confirmed that he had passed away, the BBC said, but did not provide a cause of death. However, the British broadcaster mentioned that he had died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas. He had apparently been suffering from a spell of poor health.

