Sean Connery, iconic James Bond actor, dies aged 90

Sir Sean Connery, the world-famous actor best known as the original face of James Bond, has died at the age of 90, according to reports.

The Scottish star was the first actor to play the dashing British spy, appearing in seven Bond films in total.

R.I.P Sir Sean Connery. The original and in a lot of ways, best James Bond #doubleohheavenpic.twitter.com/8KC4eqkzCh — Rich (@TrueblueRich) October 31, 2020

He netted countless awards and accolades during his decades-long career in film, including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sad news. Sir Connery is dead. RIP.Sean Connery will always be James Bond. pic.twitter.com/BbfbkhRy29 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 31, 2020

Although best known as the ‘original’ James Bond, Connery also gained cult status for his role as Indiana Jones’ father, in the wildly popular series created by George Lucas and directed by Steven Spielberg.

“I suddenly remembered my Charlemagne. Let my armies be the rocks and the trees and the birds in the sky.”Thank you, Sean Connery, for making Indiana Jones 3 one of my favourite films. pic.twitter.com/wM8oPGq7Qk — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 31, 2020

Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000. However, he was equally loved and admired by his fellow Scots. Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond released a statement reacting to Connery’s death, describing him as “the world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond.”

STATEMENT ON SIR SEAN CONNERY FROM ALEX SALMOND“The world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond” #SeanConnery#ScotlandForeverpic.twitter.com/s9ZtCRJyz5 — Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) October 31, 2020

Connery's family confirmed that he had passed away, the BBC said, but did not provide a cause of death. However, the British broadcaster mentioned that he had died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas. He had apparently been suffering from a spell of poor health.

“Love may not make the world go round, but I must admit that it makes the ride worthwhile.- #SeanConnery Thanks for making the ride memorable. There will be no one like you ever again. Rest in Peace.#JamesBond#RIPpic.twitter.com/LLBBNGfg1C — Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) October 31, 2020

