WATCH: Ex- MMA fighter GUNNED DOWN in Dagestan with Kalashnikov-style rifles in land dispute (GRAPHIC)

Former mixed martial artist Shamil Abdulmuslimov has been shot dead by two gunmen wielding Kalashnikov-series rifles in the city of Khasavyurt in Dagestan after an argument allegedly over a plot of land.

Twenty-five-year-old Abdulmuslimov, who had a record of 11-4 under various promotions, was gunned down on Thursday following an alleged land dispute with a local father and son.

The killers, reported on Baza Telegram channel as Murgamudin Muradisov and his son, were said to have become embroiled in a heated exchange with the former fighter after which they left the establishment.

However, the elder Muradisov was then caught on camera arriving at the restaurant armed with a Saiga-12 semi-automatic rifle, part of the Kalashnikov series of rifles designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov, famed for designing the AK-47.

After crashing his car, Murgamudin can be seen storming into a corner of the restaurant where Abdulmuslimov was seated and opening fire on the unsuspecting former heavyweight, then proceeding to beat and shoot at members of his entourage with their rifles.

Neither Muradisov attempted to flee or hide and were arrested by police in the restaurant. It wasn’t clear whether Abdulmuslimov, who fought out of St. Petersburg, died at the scene.

Dagestan is famous for producing many Russian boxers of Chechen descent, the light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev, was born in the city of Khasavyurt, which is around 100km from the Dagestani capital of Makhachkala, the hometown of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib will defend his 155lbs title against American interim champion Justin Gaethje on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this weekend at UFC 254.