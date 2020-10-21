'I've prepared my mind for this': UFC legend Anderson Silva admits to feeling 'sad' ahead of 'last fight' against Hall

Anderson Silva, the UFC's record longest title-holder, has admitted that his fight against Uriah Hall in Las Vegas on October 31 will "probably" be his farewell contest as he eyes retirement more than 23 years after his MMA debut.

Former middleweight champion Silva, 45, appeared to all-but confirm his retirement after he faces Hall at the UFC Apex in his final UFC outing.

The legendary Brazilian had two fights left on his UFC contract before he appeared to be encouraged to make only one further appearance following more than a year out of the sport.

Pinpointing training as the element he would most miss, Silva explained to MMA Junkie: "Preparing my mind, preparing my body...is most important and I feel sad because I don’t have this anymore.

"This is the last one. This is the last fight. For sure, this is the last fight. Probably.

"I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fights my entire life but yes, this is my last fight in UFC.”

Silva has won just one of his eight fights in more than eight years since two knockout defeats to Chris Weidman, ending his record middleweight title reign of almost 2,500 days.

He defended his crown ten times but has not fought since a first-round defeat to Jared Cannonier in Rio de Janeiro in May 2019.

Fans were split on the prospect of one of the greatest fighters of all time finally bowing out, with some arguing that the faded veteran should have retired closer to his peak.

'The Spider' said he was looking forward to a match-up with former Ultimate Fighter runner-up Hall.

"I can’t say, ‘oh, this fight goes to the ground, this fight is done in the standup,'” he observed.

"It’s two good strikers. Uriah’s a very, very athletic guy and has a good technique in the striking. I try to do my best. I try to do the best show for my fans.”