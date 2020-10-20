'You can't call no man a B*TCH': NBA star SLAMS angry Snoop Dogg over rapper's foul-mouthed finals RANT against misfiring teammate

Forward Jared Dudley has told rapper Snoop Dogg to "grow up" and questioned his support for the Los Angeles Lakers, hitting back at an angry tirade in which Snoop called Danny Green a "fool" who needed to "get in the f*cking gym".

The rap legend – real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – was unable to contain his rage at Green's wayward attempts in game 5 of the finals series between the Lakers and Miami Heat, berating him in a series of swear-laden comments and a video.

Green missed a straightforward shot as the Heat took the Lakers to a sixth game before losing the finals 4-2, leaving Snoop snarling at the $15 million-a-year shooting guard while offering him unequivocal advice on how to improve.

"Get your ass in the gym right now and go work on your f*cking shot," blasted the chart-topper. "So when LeBron [James] throws to motherf*cker, you f*cking make it, n*****.

"Get your ass up and go get in the f*cking gym – you know who the f*ck you is.

"F*ck going to sleep – get your shot right, fool. We're one game away. What the f*ck is you doing?"

Despite Green's underwhelming performance, Dudley pointed out that his teammate's ability was in little doubt after his two previous championship wins with San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

"Danny Green has won three championships on three different teams being a starting shooting guard," he told a podcast.

"Are we kidding? Come on...I agree, he missed a shot. He struggled at certain times but the man is a career 40 [percent shooter].

"I'm questioning [Snoop's] tactic on a trying to help a player help win your team a championship.

"My only problem with it was you can’t call no man a b*tch. My whole thing is when you come to that, now we’re getting on something personal.

"And you know when you grow up, I don’t care what age you are, you hear that word, you’re automatically thinking [about] fighting. We’re not fighting Snoop Dogg. He’s a fan.”

A 40-point showing from James was not enough to prevent Heat from edging the game 111-108 for their second win of the series as Green trailed him with eight points.

He scored 11 points in his team's 106-93 win in the final game of the series, allowing Snoop to celebrate the Lakers' 17th NBA Championship triumph.