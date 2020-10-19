‘We completely condemn such insults’: FC Schalke apologizes for racial slur directed at Borussia Dortmund's 15-year-old star

German football club Schalke has issued an apology after its fans allegedly directed racial slurs at Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko during an under-19s match between the two teams on Sunday.

The 15-year-old player netted a hat-trick to help his side secure a 3-2 win over their main rivals. It was as Moukoko was celebrating his third goal that the home supporters allegedly unleashed a string of racial profanities at him.

The club apologized for the fans’ behavior, outlining that it will hold an investigation and punish the troublemakers.

“We can only apologise for the behavior of some of our fans towards Youssoufa Moukoko at today's U19s match,” the club said. “Derby emotions aside, we completely condemn and oppose such insults. We and @s04fanbelange will take the necessary measures.”

The Control Committee of the German Football Association (DFB) said it will “examine the possible racist insults” against Moukoko.



“The German Football Association does not tolerate any form of racism and goes against any form of it,” said Thomas Bergmann, a member of the DFB Control Committee.