 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Absolute class act’ Novak Djokovic hailed for giving impromptu masterclass to kids (VIDEO)

19 Oct, 2020 13:46
Get short URL
‘Absolute class act’ Novak Djokovic hailed for giving impromptu masterclass to kids (VIDEO)
© Instagram / adamtatalovich
World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has been praised for being an “absolute class act” on and off the court after giving an impromptu tennis lesson to kids on the streets of Belgrade.

The 33-year-old who returned to his home country after losing the French Open final to Rafael Nadal was seen giving tennis tips to a group of children while walking his dog in Belgrade.

READ MORE: 'No way I'm going to a Soviet hospital': Sharapova's ex-coach defends US player who fled Russia after positive Covid-19 test

The 17-time Grand Slam winner was captured on video instructing a boy on how to swing a tennis racket while being surrounded by other kids who obediently listened to his advice.

The boy who practiced a bit under Djokovic’s tutelage proudly showed his skills to Serbia’s brightest star who will more than likely secure a record-equaling sixth year-end world number one spot.

Djokovic’s impromptu training session with the kids was widely shared on social media with fans hailing their idol for his “kindness and humanity.

Not often you see the #1 tennis player in the world giving lessons to kids in the neighborhood while out walking his dog in Belgrade! @djokernole is an absolute class act on and off the court! You make Serbia proud!” one person wrote.

Of the Big Three, Novak is the most sportsmanlike, funniest, kindest and most lovable. Never change Nole. Just keep being you. Love and blessings,” another user said.

Even if his tennis wasn’t amazing, he is just a nice guy!” one more comment read.

Djokovic said he will play two more tournaments this year, including the ATP Finals and the Vienna Open, while he aims to secure the year-end number one spot.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies