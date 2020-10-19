KNOCKED OUT: NFL player SLUMPS to the ground after taking hit before being carted out of game with 'scary neck injury' (VIDEO)

New York Giants wide receiver CJ Board spent several minutes prone on the turf as medics raced to resuscitate him during Sunday's game against Washington, leaving shocked fans fearing for his health after he was taken to hospital.

Giants newcomer Board slumped face-down to the floor immediately after attempting to take a pass during the third quarter, causing a large circle of staff to attend to the 26-year-old after an incident that teammate Darius Slayton described as a "collision" and a "good hit."

The 20-19 win for the Giants was stopped while Board was removed from the field, with players from either side looking concerned during the delay.

"CJ Board being carted off the field after what appeared to be a scary neck injury," said Giants reporter Greg Johnson.

Giants WR C.J. Board being carted off the field after what appeared to be a scary neck injury. Was down on the turf for several minutes. Didn't see him move. pic.twitter.com/IoQSAMnGA4 — Greg Johnson (@gregp_j) October 18, 2020

"Was down on the turf for several minutes. Didn't see him move."

Slayton claimed Board had escaped without serious injuries. "I looked over there and saw him," he told ESPN.

"Obviously, the first thing I did was prayed for him. I will continue to pray for him.

"They said nothing was wrong with his neck. Nothing wrong with his spine. Just concussed.

"Obviously, I wouldn't even want that to be wrong with him. But I'm fortunate that he's alert, he's OK."

Prayers for CJ Board from the giants. Neck and spine injuries are as scary as it gets. Hope the young man is able to walk again. — Spaceman Spiff (@OGSpacemanSpiff) October 18, 2020

Thank goodness! CJ Board has a concussion and sprained neck. It was scary when he didn’t move as they carted him away. #NYGiants — Maureen Venkersammy (@jerseydemps) October 18, 2020

Prayers up to CJ Board. Neck injuries are always so scary. He went limp right away, terrifying. — GanDolph Ziggler (@ItsTheCameraGuy) October 18, 2020

Board had totaled one catch for eight yards in the game as part of a six-catch, 58-yard second season in the NFL.

The former Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars player had been earning more game time because of a toe injury sustained by Giants regular Sterling Shepard and had helped his team to establish a 13-10 lead before his chilling departure.

Giants head coach Joe Judge was encouraged that staff had managed to revive Board on the pitch.

"The one thing I can say, good news-wise, is that even on the field, he was moving, he was conscious, he was responding," he added.

"He had movement in all his extremities. They obviously had to have some precautions with what they were doing."