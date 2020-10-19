'Father's plan': POWERFUL UFC 254 animation tells HEART-RENDING story of Khabib Nurmagomedov's career (VIDEO)

Ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov's lightweight title unification bout with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, UK broadcaster BT Sport has released a powerful animation telling the tale of Khabib's success and heartbreak during his career.

Khabib's reputation inside the octagon is one of the most fearsome, unstoppable forces in the UFC, but like everyone else on the roster, he has a family and a backstory that defines him and his career.

The undefeated Russian champion has surged to 28-0 as he has developed into the best lightweight fighter on the planet, but earlier this year his life was touched with tragedy with the news of the death of his father, coach and mentor Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov due to complications arising from COVID-19.

Now Khabib, who had his father by his side as he prepared for his previous 28 fights, will look to continue his MMA journey alone as he faces American interim lightweight champion Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 on Saturday night on "UFC Fight Island."

Gaethje is considered by many experts to be the man best equipped to push Khabib closer to defeat than any of his previous 28 opponents, and the fighter known as "The Highlight" produced the best performance of his career to defeat Tony Ferguson and claim the interim lightweight title earlier this summer.

Now Khabib will put his undisputed title on the line again as he faces Gaethje in one of the most eagerly anticipated fights of 2020.

Ahead of his fight, UK broadcaster BT Sport released a powerful animated video, telling Khabib's story in simple terms as the Russian star looks to fight for his title, and for his legacy.

But, more importantly, he'll also be fighting to honor his father, who helped mold the career of not just Khabib, but of countless other fighters who have emerged from Dagestan onto the world stage.