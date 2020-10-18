'WHAT A GOAL!' Internet goes WILD for stoppage-time SCREAMER as West Ham come back from 3-0 DOWN to draw with Tottenham (VIDEO)

West Ham United staged an incredible comeback to claim a dramatic draw against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with a spectacular long-range strike from Manuel Lanzini as the Hammers came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

Tottenham, featuring loan signing Gareth Bale in their squad for the first time, appeared to be cruising to all three points after they raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to two goals from Harry Kane and one from Son Heung-Min.

And the Lilywhites appeared to be out of sight as the match moved into its final 10 minutes with West Ham failing to trouble the scoreboard.

But despite the seemingly insurmountable odds, the Hammers produced a stirring fightback.

Fabian Balbuena headed what looked like little more than a consolation, but a Davinson Sanchez own goal started to give the visitors real belief that they could snatch an unlikely point.

Then, as Tottenham failed to properly clear a free-kick in the last minute of stoppage time, the ball fell to Lanzini, who lashed a 25-yard rocket into the top right-hand corner of the net, off Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris' fingertips, then the underside of the crossbar.

WHAT A GOAL LANZINI! 😍⚽️West Ham come from 3-0 down to draw 3-3! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/itYhgsLCBd — Football Tipster (@Footy_Tipster) October 18, 2020

The dramatic comeback, and the spectacular nature of the last-gasp equalizer, saw the game trend on social media, with "WHAT A GOAL" trending in the United Kingdom in the aftermath of the incredible game.

The moral of the story came from commentator Peter Drury, who stated, "Never, ever, prejudge a football match. Never think you know. Never think it's over. Never write the script before it's written for you.

"This was meant to be Bale's game, it was Kane's game, it was Son's game, it was Tottenham's game. Rip all of that up! It's Lanzini's game! It is a 3-3 thriller from nowhere, West Ham! From nowhere!"

I hope you all know Peter Drury is the goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/oV6jVhvINy — TheFootballist. (@_TheFootballist) October 18, 2020