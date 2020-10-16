'My life changed completely': French Open champion Iga Swiatek trying to adjust to life as the NEW SUPERSTAR of women's tennis

Poland's Iga Swiatek surged to the top of the women's game with her recent triumph at the French Open, but the 19-year-old admits she's still getting used to her sudden rise to fame since her win at Roland Garros.

Swiatek defeated America's Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final last weekend to become the youngest winner of the world-famous clay-court tournament since Monica Seles won at Roland Garros back in 1992.

Talking to the BBC after her win, Swiatak admitted that she's still trying to get to grips with her newfound fame, especially back home in Poland, where she has become a national sporting superstar as the nation's first Grand Slam champion.

"It's pretty crazy here," Swiatek told the BBC after returning to Poland.

"I feel like my life changed completely and I'm trying to get used to that. I left a different Poland that I came back to, because right now I'm kind of popular here."

Swiatek's achievement simply to reach the French Open final was a landmark in itself, with the teenager becoming the first Polish woman to reach the final at Roland Garros in 81 years, and the first to reach the final of any major tournament since Agnieszka Radwanska reached the Wimbledon final eight years ago.

To then go on and win the tournament set Swiatek above her predecessors, and made a little piece of history for herself, and for Polish tennis.

"Basically I was in shock for the next three days," she said.

"I couldn't tell you my emotions, because even I don't understand them.

"I always wanted to win all four Grand Slams and to have an Olympic medal, and I always thought of it as a dream. But right now, when I actually won French Open, it stopped like being so distant for me."

But while she admits she's still getting used to the adulation, Swiatek said she has an ally in the locker room, in the form of three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who reached out after Swiatek's win in France.

"I'm doing pretty well, but if I'm going to have any problems, then Naomi texted me that I can always ask her for advice or for support," she revealed.

"We had a quick chat on social media right after the final. I feel like I am supported, so it is great."