Russian tennis icon Maria Sharapova named among 'richest self-made women' alongside Kylie Jenner & Rihanna

Russian tennis great Maria Sharapova has been named among the richest self-made women under 40, sharing the Forbes list with US celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Rihanna.

Sharapova is a newcomer to Forbes newly-released top 100 list with an estimated net worth of $200 million.

The prominent tennis player who retired from sport earlier this year scooped five Grand Slam titles during her professional career. Along with prize money earned at various tennis tournaments Sharapova also benefited from endorsement deals with renowned brands including Nike, Evian and Porsche.

She also made her entry into the business world in 2012 by launching her own candy brand, Sugarpova.

Sharapova was ranked 87th on the list, four spots behind former rival Serena Williams whose net worth is estimated at $225 million.

Jenner tops the list of the richest self-made women in America “who made their fortunes in entertainment, tech and retail.”

Forbes estimates Kylie's net worth at $700 million, with Kylie Cosmetics being a valuable asset to her income.

In May, Forbes dropped Jenner from its billionaires list and accused the reality star of inflating the value of her cosmetics business after disclosing information that Kylie Cosmetics had lower revenues than what the Kardashian-Jenner family had claimed.

Many users questioned Jenner’s presence in Forbes ‘self-made’ list stressing that she has been constantly supported by her famous family.

US pop-singer Rihanna was also included in the list of the richest female stars with a net worth of $600 million. Along with releasing popular music hits the singer also has additional income through her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty and her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand.