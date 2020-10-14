'Unlucky lads': Conor McGregor reignites Khabib feud as he shares footage of infamous UFC 229 post-fight brawl (VIDEO)

More than two years after their their fight, Conor McGregor has taken another shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as he reflects on the now infamous post-fight melee which marred their title fight at UFC 229.

The lead-in to the fight was the most contentious in UFC history, marked by bitter confrontations between both fighters and their extended entourages at press conferences and underground parking lots - and it extended to the final bell in the cage after Nurmagomedov triumphed by fourth-round submission.

Moments after the fight's conclusion, and with adrenaline pumping through his veins, Khabib transferred his resentment of the Irishman towards his team as he jumped from the cage in the direction of members of McGregor's coaching team to confront Bellator fighter Dillon Danis in scenes which UFC president Dana White later described as being a black eye on the sport.

But if White, and even Khabib, have distanced themselves in the weeks and months which followed, McGregor isn't content in letting sleeping dogs lie as he posted rarely-seen footage of the incident to social media showing members of the Russian champion's team attempting to attack him in the cage as all hell broke loose outside of it.

McGregor accompanied the post simply with, "Unlucky lads" - suggesting that his various attackers in the cage - which included current UFC featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov - didn't make the most of their attempts to gain a measure of revenge against him.

Khabib was issued with a suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, as well as a $500,000 fine in punishment which exceeded that levied upon McGregor. He returned to action a year later to defend his title against common opponent Dustin Poirier - a fighter that McGregor is expected to rematch in the coming months.

McGregor has also fought just once since UFC 229, returning to action last January after a 15-month hiatus where he defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone just 40 seconds into the first round.

Khabib will make the second defense of his 155lbs title in a little over a week on 'Fight Island' against interim UFC champ Justin Gaethje. A win in that fight, coupled with McGregor being successful in his latest comeback against Poirier, will once again add fuel to talk of a rematch of that most-watched fight in UFC history - something which the Russian has been vocally resistant to in recent months.

But judging by McGregor's social media activity later, he isn't going to stop prodding until he gets another opportunity to reclaim his status as the division's standout fighter.