'I'll give you a go at the big boys!' British UFC star Darren Till says he'll fight Khamzat Chimaev in 2021

Chechen-born Swedish sensation Khamzat Chimaev is struggling to land a big-name opponent, with his current unranked status making it tough for a top fighter to agree to face him. But one man has offered him a chance.

That man is English middleweight contender and former welterweight title challenger Darren Till, who took to social media to present a potential opportunity to the hard-charging UFC new boy.

"Rankings have never mattered in the @ufc," Till tweeted.

"@KChimaev after I destroy Jack (Hermansson) in December, if you are still struggling to get a match, I'll give you a go at the big boys son!!!"

Chimaev had previously tweeted to state that he had been offered Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson at welterweight and former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at 185 pounds, but both prospective opponents turned down the fight.

Chimaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, even joked about the difficulties he's having finding his client a fight.

"I want to give everyone an update about @KChimaev next fight," he tweeted last week.

"The UFC is working very hard to get an opponent. One opponent said called in sick, another one changed his citizenship so he could not be allowed to the US without visa. And the 3rd guy said he was too old."

But now it seems that Chimaev may have a potential dance partner for early-2021. The big question, for now, is who he'll face next, given his desire to fight at least once more before the end of the year.