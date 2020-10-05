Chelsea star apologizes after partying with England teammates in Covid 'rule of 6' breach (VIDEO)

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has apologized after attending a surprise party with England teammates Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell in breach of Covid-19 rules.

Footage appeared in the UK press of the trio partying on Saturday with around 20 people – said to be Abraham’s family and close friends – but current coronavirus guidelines in England prohibit gatherings of more than six.

The party was thrown as a surprise for Abraham’s 23rd birthday, which was on Friday, and the striker said he had no knowledge of it.

“I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering," said the Blues star.

“Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologize for the naivety shown for the organization and attending of this gathering.

“All I can do now is learn from it, apologize to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”

England stars Ben Chilwell, Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho flout Covid rules at a party pic.twitter.com/r6Qg1RTjvP — The Sun (@TheSun) October 5, 2020

A source close to the Chelsea striker also said he “genuinely had no idea it was going to happen,” that neither he nor Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho drank alcohol at the party, and that all the attendees’ temperatures were checked on arrival.

“It was a great party,” said one party-goer. “We wanted to do something nice for his birthday. But maybe we didn’t think it through.”

Sancho’s attendance came despite being absent from Dortmund’s 4-0 win over Freiburg that day. The 20-year-old also missed BVB’s 3-2 DFL-Super Cup defeat to Bayern Munich last Wednesday due to a respiratory infection, but he tested negative for Covid-19.

It’s said the FA has seen the footage of the three players at the party, but they told The Sun there will be no changes to the England squad at this stage.

Also on rt.com Frozen out: Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden AXED from England squad as fallout from Iceland quarantine breach continues

The party could provide yet another headache for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, who will be preparing his side to take on Wales in a friendly on Thursday before UEFA Nations League clashes with Belgium and Denmark on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

The Covid-19 rule-breach comes just a month after the coach had to send Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden home from the squad after they breached the team’s bio-secure bubble by inviting two women to their hotel in Iceland.

As a result of that breach, Southgate did not select either for his squad in this month’s international break.

England’s players will report to St George’s Park for training on Monday, where they will be tested for Covid-19.