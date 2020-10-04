 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'He's a f*cking savage': UFC 'gangster' McGee FIXES nose broken by uppercut during scrap before fighting through final two rounds

4 Oct, 2020 10:41
Court McGee had his nose broken by Carlos Condit at UFC Fight Island 4 © Twitter / espnmma | © Bob DeChiara/ USA Today Sports via Reuters
UFC veteran Court McGee produced an incredible show of bravery after having his nose gruesomely disfigured by an uppercut from Carlos Condit, fighting through the pain to reach the end of the scrap against his astonished opponent.

Tough welterweight McGee suffered the horrific injury at the end of round one in the clash against Condit at UFC Fight Island 4, when his rival sent him to the canvas with a shuddering uppercut.

Stunned viewers noticed that McGee had reset his battered nose, which was clearly out of position as he sat in wait for the second round, before fighting on through the agonizing injury to lose by unanimous decision.

"I set it moments after this in the second round," confirmed "The Crusher", replying on Twitter to one of the many photos of his misfortune. "I felt that it was crooked after I stood up."

Condit marveled at McGee's bravery when he was asked whether he had targeted his "sideways" nose during his post-fight press duties.

"This dude fixed it himself," he pointed out, sounding somewhat in awe of his beaten foe.

"He's a f*cking savage. Maybe I forgot about it because it wasn't f*cking crooked anymore. What a gangster."

Commentators on the fight observed that McGee, who was declared clinically dead after a heroin overdose in 2005 and is now in long-term recovery from drug addiction, had "been through worse".

"Court has to be up against it," they said as he heroically approached the end of the fifth round.

"I wonder whether he really comprehends what happened at the end of the first round. He knows his nose is busted, though."

Sharing a post-fight photo wth Condit in which the extent of the damage to his nose was not visible, McGee called the experience "an honor".

Despite falling to his third straight defeat, the slugger demonstrated his durability once again in his tenth year with the UFC, having gone the distance in his last seven fights, winning twice.

"Court McGee got his whole nose broken and hung in there," applauded one fan.

"If I got jacked up like that, I’d just quit and go home."

Another applauded: "What a show from Court McGee.

"Broken nose be damned – he fought until the end."

