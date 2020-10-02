 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Everyone's so sensitive': Team slammed for censorship after US cyclist suspended for using BLACK HAND emoji in Twitter Trump row

2 Oct, 2020 12:16
Trek-Segafredo cyclist Quinn Simmons has been suspended for a Tweet in a row about US president US Trump © Adnan Abidi / File Picture / Reuters | © Instagram / skin.quimmons
Teen Quinn Simmons has been forced to insist that he is not racist and does not "hate" Donald Trump critics, with cycling team Trek-Segafredo pledging to help him "grow as a person" as part of a grovelling apology for a tweet.

2019 junior champion Simmons faced an immediate backlash after using a black hand emoji to wave at a Trump opponent in a tweet, bidding a virtual farewell to a journalist who had labeled the president "vile" and "horrible" while wishing defeat upon the Republicans in next month's US presidential election.

The presidential election is taking place against a backdrop of heightened awareness and debate around race issues, and some readers were quick to ask starlet Simmons why he had chosen to use a black hand in his message.

Simmons reacted after Dutch reporter Jose Been wrote: "My dear American friends, I hope this horrible presidency ends for you and for us as (former?) allies, too.

"If you follow me and support Trump, you can go. There is zero excuse to follow or vote for this vile, horrible man."

After replying with "bye" and a black hand to Been, Simmons told a cyclist and writer who also shunned him for backing a "hateful, racist fascist": "What a loss".

Shortly afterwards, US team Trek-Segafredo announced that the 19-year-old would not race for them "until further notice", revealing their decision alongside a statement by the rider pleading with people not to hate him over political disagreements.

Supporters of Simmons were left furious. "They talk about diversity but cannot accept different opinions," said one.

"PC fanatics are always on about right or wrong, everything is black or white for them. By the way, should Asians always be offended by 'normal' emojis?

"Bloody hypocrites. Everybody has freedom of speech."

Referring to another tweet in which proud American Quinn confirmed he supported Trump, a supporter asked: "Really? He said 'bye'. Divisive? Come on, that team is pathetic."

Another argued: "The reaction and other extreme reactions are ridiculous and fascistic. A shame for freedom of speech."

One reader pointed out: "Of course you can disagree with his political preference. But he's still a free human wo can vote for whoever he wants. Apparently he's not the only one voting for him."

Team manager Luca Guercilena said that Trek-Segafredo were "committed to helping Quinn as much as we can."

“We hold all Trek staff and management to a high ethical standard and our athletes are no exception," he added.

"We believe that Quinn has a bright future as a professional athlete if he can use this opportunity to grow as a person and make a positive contribution to a better future for cycling."

In his statement, Quinn said: "As an American rider, I have always been proud to represent my country. Riding for an American team has been a lifelong dream.

"A big reason I chose this team was because of the American values behind it.

“To those who found the colour of the emoji racist, I can promise that I did not mean for it to be interpreted that way. I would like to apologize to everyone who found this offensive as I strongly stand against racism in any form.

“To anyone who disagrees with me politically, that is fine. I won’t hate you for it. I only ask [for] the same.”

