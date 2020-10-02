 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'I call bullsh*t': Sports stars weigh in on US President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test as rows rage across social media

2 Oct, 2020 11:20
Get short URL
'I call bullsh*t': Sports stars weigh in on US President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test as rows rage across social media
US president Donald Trump (left) has the support of UFC star Colby Covington (right) © Adnan Abidi / File Picture / Reuters | © Instagram / colbycovmma
Sports stars have claimed that Donald Trump should wear a mask, respect science and even receive minimal financial support for treatment in the hours since the US President was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Many of the high-profile figures who have been outspoken in supporting Trump in recent weeks, including UFC fighters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, did not publicly react to the news in the hours following the announcement that sparked a frenzied reaction on social media.

Welterweight Masvidal had been due to take part in a day-long bus tour under the banner "fighters against socialism" with Trump in Florida this Saturday, and had spoken of his joy after the president praised him during a rally ahead of the scheduled presidential election next month.

Covington, who appeared in outfits branded with the Trump-supporting message "Keep America Great" in press conferences and met the president backstage at one of his rallies, had taken to Instagram to back the Republican candidate shortly before the news emerged.

"Nobody fights harder for America than [Trump]," he insisted, picturing himself sitting in the front row at this week's presidential debate between Trump and presidential rival Joe Biden.

There was cynicism among some stars. "Nah, I call bullsh*t," responded former Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant, adding his voice to those who believe that the news could be fake.

Brooklyn Nets guard Jamal Crawford warned that "we can't ignore science" and CJ McCollum, of the Portland Trail Blazers, said that the news had been a "reminder to keep wearing my mask" – a precaution against spreading the virus which Trump has frequently questioned.

"So much for a liberal hoax," one fan told McCollum, while hugely-followed race, politics and culture writer Michael Harriot was more explicit.

"This ain't no hoax," he thundered.

"These muhf*ckas are dumb. Everything they have in life came from hubris and whiteness.

"They couldn't plan a picnic if you gave them a basket and a blanket. This dumb f*ck had every protection in the universe available to him and still caught COVID."

Alluding to the scandal over Trump's tax returns and reform of former incumbent Barack Obama's healthcare rulings, NFL star-turned-write Chris Kluwe said the president should receive a minimal level of financial support for his treatment.

"Just really praying right now that our president, his family and all his close political supporters get the same amount of care as – and I’m going to pick a number at random here – 208,000 American citizens," he added, reacting as part of a string of tweets criticizing Trump.

Former NBA guard Rex Chapman said: "Think how stupid you have to be, [being] president with all the protection and resources he has, to get this virus."

Three-time NFL All-Pro Shawne Merriman, though, was scathing of those wishing ill health on the president.

Replying to a now-deleted tweet by actor and rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr, Merriman said: "We’re living in a time where not wishing bad health on anyone is somehow negative."

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies