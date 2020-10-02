 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Sayonara, F1: Japanese engine giant Honda announces Formula 1 departure after 2021 season

2 Oct, 2020 10:09
Get short URL
Sayonara, F1: Japanese engine giant Honda announces Formula 1 departure after 2021 season
Uncertain future: Red Bull Racing will be looking for a new engine partner © Reuters
One of the most prominent engine manufacturers in Formula 1, Honda, has sensationally announced its decision to end its participation in F1 from the end of the 2021 season to focus on zero-emission technology.

The Japanese manufacturers, who have won six F1 constructors' championships and five drivers' championships, and have powered cars to 77 race victories, confirmed they would be stepping away from the world's premier four-wheeled racing series after next year's championship season.

Confirming that the company had made the decision at the end of September, Honda Motor CEO Takahiro Hachigo addressed the media in an online press conference to explain that the decision was not related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is not a result of the coronavirus pandemic but because of our longer-term carbon-free goal," he said.

The manufacturer returned to the sport in 2015 as the engine suppliers to the Red Bull Racing team, but that partnership looks set to come to an end with the company set to turn its attention to developing zero-emission technologies including batteries and fuel cells.

The news will likely have come as a crushing blow to the Red Bull Racing team, which is struggling to make headway as they attempt to usurp Mercedes' dominance at the head of the Formula 1 field. 

"We understand how difficult it has been for Honda Motor Company to reach the decision," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"We understand and respect the reasoning behind this."

Also on rt.com 'Gargantuan crash': F2 driver scrambles from car before it BURSTS INTO FLAMES after collision in Sochi race (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies