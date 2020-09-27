 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Gargantuan crash': Frightening scenes as driver scrambles from car before it BURSTS INTO FLAMES in Sochi F2 race (VIDEO)

27 Sep, 2020 10:06
'Gargantuan crash': Frightening scenes as driver scrambles from car before it BURSTS INTO FLAMES in Sochi F2 race (VIDEO)
The F2 sprint in Sochi was suspended after a blaze broke out. © Getty Images / Twitter @FIA_F2
Formula 2 drivers Jack Aitken and Luca Ghiotto will be thankful to have escaped unharmed after a horror crash in Sochi which saw Ghiotto's car burst into flames.

The pair were battling it out in the F2 Sprint Race at the Sochi Autodrom in the Russian Black Sea resort when they made contact heading into turn three, causing both drivers to lose control of their vehicles. 

They collided at high-speed into the barriers, with the impact causing Ghiotto's Hitech car to burst into flames. 

Luckily, the Italian managed to scramble free from his smoldering car before the inferno spread, while British Campos Racing driver Aitken also emerged unscathed.  

The crash, which came on lap eight, caused the race to be suspended and China's Guanyu Zhou declared the winner based on positions after lap five, although only half points were awarded. 

Social media meanwhile reacted to the horror smash with relief that both drivers were unharmed. 

Even though their high-speed collision caused the suspension of racing, Aitken was classified fourth and Ghiotto fifth. 

"Thanks for all the messages, I’m glad to be all ok after that, glad Luca is too," Aitken tweeted.

"A small touch between us earlier in the corner gave me a rear puncture, and the car just started going straight. Just one of them."

Mick Schumacher, the son of racing legend Michael, came third in the sprint after winning the F2 feature race on Saturday. 

In the main F1 event later to come on Sunday in Sochi, British world champion will start from pole position as he bids to equal Schumacher Sr's all-tie record of 91 Grand Prix victories. 

