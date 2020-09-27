'Gargantuan crash': Frightening scenes as driver scrambles from car before it BURSTS INTO FLAMES in Sochi F2 race (VIDEO)

Formula 2 drivers Jack Aitken and Luca Ghiotto will be thankful to have escaped unharmed after a horror crash in Sochi which saw Ghiotto's car burst into flames.

The pair were battling it out in the F2 Sprint Race at the Sochi Autodrom in the Russian Black Sea resort when they made contact heading into turn three, causing both drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

They collided at high-speed into the barriers, with the impact causing Ghiotto's Hitech car to burst into flames.

This crash ended the Sprint Race prematurely 🚩Thankfully both Jack Aitken and Luca Ghiotto walked away from the incident#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F2pic.twitter.com/qPexWLQjaf — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) September 27, 2020

Luckily, the Italian managed to scramble free from his smoldering car before the inferno spread, while British Campos Racing driver Aitken also emerged unscathed.

The crash, which came on lap eight, caused the race to be suspended and China's Guanyu Zhou declared the winner based on positions after lap five, although only half points were awarded.

Social media meanwhile reacted to the horror smash with relief that both drivers were unharmed.

Very glad and happy to see @luca_ghiotto and @JaitkenRacer are alright after that crash. Proper test of safety and both drivers jumped out straight away. #F2 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) September 27, 2020

Huge F2 crash - Luca Ghiotto out of car fortunately: pic.twitter.com/EUhZsJ9hjH — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) September 27, 2020

That #F2 crash... at impact, Ghiotto's car hit so hard it moved three of the concrete fence bases back an appreciable distance; they weigh something like 1.5 to 2 tonnes each.Massive hit; both of them have the layers of Protec to thank for being able to climb out and walk away. — Graeme Fowler (@graemefowler) September 27, 2020

Gargantuan crash in #F2! Miracle to see Aitken & Ghiotto escape uninjured! Crazy 💥 — Joseph Thomas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jtbroadcasts) September 27, 2020

Even though their high-speed collision caused the suspension of racing, Aitken was classified fourth and Ghiotto fifth.

"Thanks for all the messages, I’m glad to be all ok after that, glad Luca is too," Aitken tweeted.

"A small touch between us earlier in the corner gave me a rear puncture, and the car just started going straight. Just one of them."

Hi all, thanks for all the messages, I’m glad to be all ok after that, glad Luca is too. A small touch between us earlier in the corner gave me a rear puncture, and the car just started going straight. Just one of them. — Jack Aitken - 한세용 (@JaitkenRacer) September 27, 2020

Mick Schumacher, the son of racing legend Michael, came third in the sprint after winning the F2 feature race on Saturday.

In the main F1 event later to come on Sunday in Sochi, British world champion will start from pole position as he bids to equal Schumacher Sr's all-tie record of 91 Grand Prix victories.